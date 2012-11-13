Media player
UK inflation rate rises to 2.7% in October
The UK's inflation rate rose sharply last month following an increase in tuition fees and food prices.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 2.7% in October, up from 2.2% the month before.
Hugh Pym reports.
13 Nov 2012
