Abu Dhabi's artistic ambitions

Abu Dhabi has just hosted its annual art fair - one small part of its strategy to become the Middle East's cultural hub.

While the art fair gets bigger each year, its far more ambitious plans to build its own versions of the Louvre and the Guggenheim museums are evolving much more slowly, with big delays to the projects.

Katy Watson reports.

  • 27 Nov 2012
