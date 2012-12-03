HMRC tax form
Revenue and Customs urged to get tough on corporation tax

Global firms in the UK that pay little or no tax are an "insult" to British businesses, a committee of MPs has said.

Public accounts committee chairwoman Margaret Hodge said Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs needed to be "more aggressive and assertive in confronting corporate tax avoidance".

Theo Leggett reports.

