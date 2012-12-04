Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First gas tanker crosses the Arctic to Japan
An unexpected advantage of rising temperatures has been the melting of Arctic ice which has opened up new shipping routes.
A Russian tanker has just made the first commercial voyage from Norway to Japan through the Arctic Ocean.
The route is faster and less expensive, but it is not always a viable option. Leisha Chi reports.
04 Dec 2012
