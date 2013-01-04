Cash till in shop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Service sector figures prompt UK economy fears

Figures for the crucial services part of the UK economy - shops, banks, restaurants - show that the sector has shrunk for the first time in two years.

The index which is used to measure activity in the sector fell to 48.9 in December. Any score below 50 indicates the sector is shrinking.

Adam Parsons reports.

  • 04 Jan 2013
Go to next video: Business basics: What is GDP?