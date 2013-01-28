Yahoo webpage
Is Yahoo turning its fortunes around?

Yahoo has had a rocky few years with its share price falling and shedding thousands of staff.

Marissa Meyer is the new woman at the helm and there are early signs that she could be turning round the company's fortunes.

But she still faces a tough battle with rivals such as Google and Facebook.

Jeremy Howell reports

  • 28 Jan 2013