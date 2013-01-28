Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is Yahoo turning its fortunes around?
Yahoo has had a rocky few years with its share price falling and shedding thousands of staff.
Marissa Meyer is the new woman at the helm and there are early signs that she could be turning round the company's fortunes.
But she still faces a tough battle with rivals such as Google and Facebook.
Jeremy Howell reports
-
28 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window