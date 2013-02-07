The future governor of the Bank of England has said he is "note aware" of any resentment over the level of his pay.

Mark Carney explained to MPs that his pay, pensions and housing allowance were equivalent to maintaining his living standard in Canada, and similar to other executives in the UK's public financial institutions.

Mr Carney, who is currently the governor of the Bank of Canada, will be paid a total of more than £800,000 a year when he takes over from Sir Mervyn King in July.