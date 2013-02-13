Media player
Bank of England: 'Slow but steady recovery'
The Bank of England's Sir Mervyn King says the UK economy will see a "slow but steady recovery".
Sir Mervyn King, presenting the Bank's quarterly inflation report, 20 years after it issued its first one, said inflation "may remain above the 2% target for the next two years."
The Bank's last report in November said that inflation would fall back towards its 2% target in the second half of this year.
13 Feb 2013
