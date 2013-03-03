Cyclists on a ride organised in Washington DC by bike store Bicycle Space
Personally connecting with customers

As the digital world has blurred the boundary between marketing and advertising, successful small firms are coming up with novel ways to connect to their customers.

The BBC's Jane O'Brien visits a number of small firms in Washington DC, including a bike shop that organises guided cycling tours, and an organic fruit and veg shop investing in social media.

