Personally connecting with customers
As the digital world has blurred the boundary between marketing and advertising, successful small firms are coming up with novel ways to connect to their customers.
The BBC's Jane O'Brien visits a number of small firms in Washington DC, including a bike shop that organises guided cycling tours, and an organic fruit and veg shop investing in social media.
03 Mar 2013
