UK's AAA credit rating cut to Aa1 by Moody's
The credit rating agency Moody's says it has downgraded its rating for the UK economy.
Moody's says it has cut the rating - for government bonds - by one notch from the top AAA grade to Aa1.
They blame the UK's weak economy, claiming growth will remain "sluggish over the next few years."
Louise Stewart reports.
22 Feb 2013
