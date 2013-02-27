Media player
Energy bills: Government 'should act', says Labour
The government should take action to help customers facing rising energy bills, Labour's Caroline Flint has said.
British Gas has reported a rise in profits for 2012 after colder weather led to people using more gas.
But there has been some criticism that the company increased its prices in November when profits were rising.
The shadow energy secretary told BBC News that the price increases and profits of British Gas showed that the market was not working, adding that customers felt they were not getting a fair deal.
27 Feb 2013
