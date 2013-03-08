Media player
Asia's working women and the issues they face
International Women's Day was first marked in 1909 and is meant to celebrate female achievements and women's fight for equality.
BBC reporters in India, Hong Kong and Taiwan describe some of the issues still facing today's working women around the world.
08 Mar 2013
