US businesses are hiring again, creating 236,000 jobs in February, and helping to decrease the unemployment rate from 7.9% in January to 7.7%.

A slight rebound in the housing sector, and retail and factory jobs increasing again meant overall unemployment hit a four-year low.

But many people are finding they are unemployed for longer periods, and some 130,000 people have given up looking for work all together.

Michelle Fleury reports from New York.