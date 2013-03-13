Media player
Tesco buys Giraffe restaurant chain for 'fresh challenge'
Tesco's move to buy restaurant chain Giraffe will increase the attraction of visiting the supermarket, retail analyst Matt Piner told BBC News.
The deal will see Giraffe restaurants opening in or near Tesco stores, with the aim of making them "retail destinations".
13 Mar 2013
