Video

People in Cyprus have reacted with shock to news of a one-off levy of up to 10% on savings as part of a 10bn-euro (£8.7bn; $13bn) bailout agreed in Brussels.

Savers queued at cash machines amid resentment at the charge, while co-operative credit societies shut to prevent a run on deposits.

At one Kyperounta Co-operative bank branch, a frustrated man parked his bulldozer outside, apparently threatening to break in.

Theo Leggett reports.