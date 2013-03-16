Bulldozer outside bank
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cyprus bailout: Man threatens bank with bulldozer

People in Cyprus have reacted with shock to news of a one-off levy of up to 10% on savings as part of a 10bn-euro (£8.7bn; $13bn) bailout agreed in Brussels.

Savers queued at cash machines amid resentment at the charge, while co-operative credit societies shut to prevent a run on deposits.

At one Kyperounta Co-operative bank branch, a frustrated man parked his bulldozer outside, apparently threatening to break in.

Theo Leggett reports.

  • 16 Mar 2013
Go to next video: EU countries missing deficit targets