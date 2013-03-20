Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle
Budget 2013: Ed Balls reprimanded by deputy speaker

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle had to interrupt George Osborne several times in the first few minutes of his Budget speech, to silence MPs.

The shadow chancellor Ed Balls received a telling-off amid calls from the government benches for him to be removed from the chamber.

My Hoyle then turned his attention to the coalition MPs, who were also told that they could leave if they did not calm down.

