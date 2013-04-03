Consumer groups and the government have welcomed a record £10.5 million fine served against the gas and electricity supplier, SSE.

The Energy Regulator, Ofgem, found that the company had mis-sold products to tens of thousands of customers.

The Chancellor, George Osborne, said in future he wants fines to be returned to those who lost out.

Phil Mathers, from in Nantwich in Cheshire, was persuaded to switch to SSE by a door-to-door salesman. He later found out he had been put onto a worse deal.