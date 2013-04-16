Media player
Spotify's global expansion plans
Music streaming service Spotify has launched in Mexico - its first push into the huge Latin American market.
The Swedish start-up, which has more than 24m active users, has also gone live in Asia - in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.
Launches in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland mean the service is now accessible in a total of 28 countries.
Robert Ashcroft, Chief Executive of PRS for music, spoke to the BBC to explain how the website makes its money and discuss if streaming services are a viable model to ensure musicians are adequately paid for their work.
16 Apr 2013
