Philips, the world's biggest lighting maker, has reported a 38% jump in first quarter LED sales from a year earlier.
The pricey but long-life and energy-efficient bulbs now represent 23% of its lighting sales.
The Dutch healthcare and consumer appliances group said it made 154m euros ($201m; £132m) in the first three months of the year.
Chief executive officer Frans Van Houten spoke to BBC's World Business Report's Sally Bundock about the company's results.
22 Apr 2013
