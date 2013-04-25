Steph McGovern with a chart showing how GDP has behaved until now
Video

What is GDP and why does it matter?

Gross Domestic Product takes into account everything we spend our money on - but what does a dip in its value mean?

Steph McGovern explains why the figure is so important, and what it means for business, jobs and your pocket.

  • 25 Apr 2013