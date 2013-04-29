Video

Tax avoidance - unlike tax evasion - is perfectly legal and some wealthy individuals have used legitimate means to pay little or no tax, according to the Treasury.

The way in which these high-income individuals have used the system has led to an argument about morality, but also what can be done to halt the avoidance.

Accountants and commentators say this is nothing new, as many of these schemes have been around for years.

Newsnight's Emily Maitlis meets John Caudwell, founder of mobile phone empire Phones4U - shortly before he took to his racing car at Brands Hatch - to ask if tax should be a matter for your social conscience.