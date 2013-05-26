Cricket ball and stumps
Can India curb cricket corruption?

As the Indian Premier League season comes to an end, the biggest club cricket tournament in the world has been hit by yet another controversy.

Three Indian players were arrested over allegations of spot-fixing and illegal betting.

The incident has raised fresh questions for India and the wider cricket world about the issue of gambling and how to tackle corruption.

Sameer Hashmi reports from Mumbai.

