Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Dreamliner: Japan's ANA restarts 787 flights

Japan's All Nippon Airways has resumed commercial flights of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the first time since the planes were grounded over safety fears.

The first flight landed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Sunday evening, local time, after a short flight from Sapporo in northern Japan.

Other airlines have already resumed 787 flights, but ANA is Boeing's biggest Dreamliner customer, with 17 planes.

An overheating battery on an ANA flight led 787s being grounded in January.

Joe Lynam reports.

  • 26 May 2013
