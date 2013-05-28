Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Singapore recalls tapioca balls used in 'bubble tea'
Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority has recalled 11 types of tapioca starch balls made in Taiwan that are used in popular 'bubble teas', after they were found to contain maleic acid.
The food safety regulator withdrew the products after discovering they contained the additive, which is not approved in the country. Consuming high levels of maleic acid can cause kidney damage.
Some bubble tea shops have been directly affected by the recall, but one owner was unfazed because he said his company did not use any of the blacklisted products.
The BBC's Ashleigh Nghiem reports.
-
28 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window