Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority has recalled 11 types of tapioca starch balls made in Taiwan that are used in popular 'bubble teas', after they were found to contain maleic acid.

The food safety regulator withdrew the products after discovering they contained the additive, which is not approved in the country. Consuming high levels of maleic acid can cause kidney damage.

Some bubble tea shops have been directly affected by the recall, but one owner was unfazed because he said his company did not use any of the blacklisted products.

The BBC's Ashleigh Nghiem reports.