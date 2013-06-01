Media player
Struggle for fair salaries in Dubai
Unions and strikes are banned in the UAE, but migrant workers at Dubai's biggest construction firm recently downed tools in a rare example of industrial action.
The strike organisers face deportation, so was it an isolated incident or could more action follow?
Jonathan Frewin reports.
01 Jun 2013
