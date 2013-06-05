Media player
Will EU entry help Croatia's economy?
Croatia will become the 28th member state of the EU at the end of June, but its economy is expected to go into recession this year and unemployment is climbing.
This week the country's biggest ship yard is letting a third of its workforce go in an effort to become more competitive. Could joining the EU give Croatian firms a much-needed boost?
Chris Morris reports from Split.
05 Jun 2013
