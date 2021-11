The world's largest plane makers Boeing and Airbus rarely miss a chance to try and steal the limelight from each other.

Understandably it all went a bit quiet when first the giant Airbus A380 and then the Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit major snags and delays.

The two resume their dogfight if not in the skies but on the ground at the worlds biggest biennial air show which opens at Le Bourget north of Paris on Monday.

Nigel Cassidy reports.