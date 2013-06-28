Media player
News Corp splitting broadcasting and publishing operations
Rupert Murdoch's media empire, News Corp, is in the process of being split into two divisions; broadcasting and publishing.
The newspaper strand of the business will retain the News Corp name while the more profitable entertainment business is being spun off under the name 21st Century Fox.
The split would allow the company to protect its more profitable television operations, from its UK newspaper businesses currently embroiled in the phone-hacking scandal.
Samira Hussain reports from New York on what's behind the move.
28 Jun 2013
