Making money at the Royal Mint
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Royal Mint makes billions of coins every year

The Royal Mint makes billions of coins every year at its high-security site near Llantrisant, south Wales, but you will not find any in the pockets of its workers.

So how do you make money and how do staff pay for things without any? The BBC's Kevin Peachey was given special permission to visit the Mint and find out more about what goes on inside.

  • 19 May 2019
Go to next video: Why coins have a place in our hearts