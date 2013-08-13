Blackberry
Blackberry: Why is the company struggling?

Smartphone maker Blackberry is exploring options for its business, which could see the company sold off.

Technology journalist Rupert Goodwins says that the only two companies doing well in the mobile phone market at the moment are Apple and Samsung.

Speaking to the BBC's Aaron Heslehurst, he said: "They are the only two companies making money... everybody else in this huge market is either breaking even or losing money".

