Up to 4,000 pubs will close in the next year, but they are ones "stuck in the 1980s" offering customers indifferent drink and food, a new guide suggests.

The Good Pub Guide argues it is high time "bad pubs" went out of business, giving visionary and energetic licensees a chance to open new ones.

Dawn Hopkins, landlady of two pubs in Norwich, told the Today programme's John Humphrys when there were "so many things against us" in the pub industry, she was surprised that the guide would publish something defamatory.

Fiona Stapley, co-editor of the Good Pub Guide, said there was no room for bad pubs.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 29 August 2013.