Top 50 gay professionals list 'drives innovation'
OUTstanding, a networking group for gay and lesbian business professionals, has published its first top 50 most inspiring lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) boardroom professionals in an attempt to promote diversity and honesty.
They say those who are openly gay are more likely to be honest in their leadership qualities.
Beth Brooke, global vice chairwoman of public policy at Ernst & Young, told the Today programme's business presenter Simon Jack that it is employees' "difference that drives innovation".
First broadcast on the Today programme on Tuesday 22 October.
22 Oct 2013
