More women than ever are appearing in boardrooms, a management company has found.

Figures from Cranfield School of Management show that women now make up 19% of directors in the UK's biggest companies - the highest level since Cranfield's records began in 1999.

Lorraine Clinton, who sits on several boards in industries such as healthcare and construction, is pleased that the FTSE 100 firms are moving closer to the government target of having women make up 25% of boards by 2015.

Ms Clinton told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up to Money: "The progress to the 19% today shows there has been commitment from many areas.... we must continue towards our goal but broadening it to ensure that we have processes and policies in place and not just tokenism in terms of the numbers."