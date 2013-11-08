Video

BBC News has heard from Deborah and David Raine - who have just moved into their home in County Durham, bought with a Help to Buy mortgage.

The scheme means the government guarantees a proportion of the cost so that a smaller deposit is needed - the Raines said they would have been saving up for another five years otherwise.

Andrew Bulmer from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said, "There is more supply, but not nearly enough... There's a limit to how fast the industry can scale up to meet demand."