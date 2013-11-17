Media player
Why are Gulf students choosing to study abroad?
Gulf countries have young populations - more than half the locals are under 30 - and that means higher education is big business.
New colleges and universities open every year but many are choosing to study abroad instead, usually in English-speaking countries such as the UK, the US and Australia.
Simon Atkinson reports from Wollongong on the New South Wales coast.
17 Nov 2013
