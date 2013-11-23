Media player
How Mumbai attacks increased size of security industry
It is five years since the devastating Mumbai attacks which claimed more than 160 lives.
The violent incident shook the entire nation - but also exposed the country's vulnerable security systems.
Ever since, both the government and businesses have increased their focus on strengthening security, as Sameer Hashmi reports.
23 Nov 2013
