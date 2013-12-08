Vineyard in Turkey
Turkey wine producers: New alcohol rules bad for business

Turkey's new restrictions on the sale and advertising of alcohol are beginning to take effect.

The government says the measures will reduce the number of problem drinkers - but producers and retailers say the new rules are unworkable and are unfairly punishing a thriving sector

Howard Johnson reports.

