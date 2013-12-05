Lucy Bickerton, former intern in the film industry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Interns fight back after unpaid work experience

Many young people have taken on unpaid work experience or internships in order to get ahead in the jobs market.

These have proved controversial, as some say that employers are getting their work done for free.

Now the interns are fighting back and successfully suing the companies, as Samira Hussain explains from New York.

  • 05 Dec 2013
Go to next video: Unpaid internships: a 'modern day scandal'