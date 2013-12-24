smart watch
Wearable technology - is it a fad or a future trend?

In the fast-paced world of consumer technology, every year brings new innovation, themes and trends.

The industry is currently buzzing about wearable technology - but is it a trend for the future or just a passing fad?

Maleen Saeed reports.

