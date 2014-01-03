Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GDP first introduced 80 years ago today
The term Gross Domestic Product was first introduced 80 years ago today.
GDP, the sum total of consumption, investment, government spending and exports in any country, has been the main way to compare the relative performance of countries.
Caroline Hepker explains its history.
03 Jan 2014
