Debenhams
Debenhams: 'Mike Ashley saw an opportunity'

Sports Direct, the retailer run by billionaire Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, has bought 4.6% of Debenhams.

Speaking to the BBC, George MacDonald from Retail Week said that because Debenhams's has had a terrible Christmas "everybody will be watching what Mike Ashley can bring to the party".

Sports Direct is now Debenhams's 8th largest shareholder.

  • 13 Jan 2014
