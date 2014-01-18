Turkish skyline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Economic implications of Turkish corruption probe

In Turkey a recent investigation into public sector corruption involving the construction industry has sent shock waves through the country.

The probe saw three ministers resign and prompted a cabinet reshuffle.

Jody Sabral reports from Istanbul on the economic implications of the scandal.

  • 18 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Erdogan dismisses corruption claims