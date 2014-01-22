Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Billionaire Caudwell urges rich to give more to poor
British billionaire John Caudwell says the rich have a "moral and ethical obligation" to give more to the poor.
The entrepreneur, who sold the Phones4U network £1.5bn in 2006, has pledged to give away at least half his fortune to good causes.
He urged those attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to address the growing gap between starving poor and super rich.
Mr Caudwell was speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire.
-
22 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window