The body responsible for assigning internet domain names says demand was about four times the level expected, ahead of a new rollout of suffixes.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) received 1930 applications - with the general public asking for .sexy and .lol and corporations requesting .ford and .fox.

ICANN vice president Cyrus Namazi described the move as, "One of the most profound changes in the history of the internet" and said it would spur choice and innovation.