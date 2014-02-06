Satya Nadella
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why so many Indian global CEOs?

The appointment of Satya Nadella as the new boss of Microsoft makes him just the latest Indian to rise to the top of global business.

Firms as diverse as PepsiCo, MasterCard, Diageo and Adobe have CEOs who were born and bred in India.

Yogita Limaye reports from Mumbai on why the country is producing so many successful global business leaders.

Watch more reports on Asia Business Report's website.

  • 06 Feb 2014