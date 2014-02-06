Media player
Video
Why so many Indian global CEOs?
The appointment of Satya Nadella as the new boss of Microsoft makes him just the latest Indian to rise to the top of global business.
Firms as diverse as PepsiCo, MasterCard, Diageo and Adobe have CEOs who were born and bred in India.
Yogita Limaye reports from Mumbai on why the country is producing so many successful global business leaders.
06 Feb 2014
