Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norway PM: Balance between environment and economy
Norway's prime minister, Erna Solberg, has been explaining how the receding Arctic ice cap could open the way for economic development in what has always been a poorer area.
She told the BBC's Mishal Hussain that her country would not drill for gas or oil by the cap, but the "environmental disaster" did present opportunities for tourism and shipping.
"The shortest way between the north of Europe and China, Japan, Korea is going to be in the north," she explained.
-
10 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window