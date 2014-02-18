Video

The world's biggest mining company BHP Billiton has posted a 31% jump in profits due to improvements in its iron ore, coal and petroleum businesses.

Graham Kerr, the firm's chief financial officer, told the Today programme that the figures were the result of "productivity improvements" and an "increase in volumes of 10%" on the previous period.

He added that BHP Billiton is seeing "strong demand" for iron ore, coal and oil and gas.

Mr Kerr also explained that the company is "uniquely positioned" to deal with China's shift towards a more consumer-led economy.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 18 February.