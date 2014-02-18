Ministers have summoned leaders of the insurance industry to Downing Street to explain what they are doing to help victims of flooding across England and Wales.

David Pitt, UK claims director for RSA Insurance Group, told the Today programme that victims of recent floods should "make a complaint to their insurer" if they receive inadequate assistance.

He added that the industry has "drafted in 1800 extra people" to deal with the crisis and made a "substantial amount" of emergency payments.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 18 February.