Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Obama's plans to make US companies pay staff overtime
President Obama is hoping to use his executive power to make companies pay overtime to America's white collar workers.
It is part of his drive to reduce income inequality - but the move is likely to upset many businesses.
Michelle Fleury reports from New York.
-
13 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window