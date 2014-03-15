Media player
UAE promoting heritage and tradition to attract tourists
The UAE is promoting its heritage in an attempt to attract more discerning tourists.
Businesses across the Emirates are trading on tradition in a number of ways such as marketing local cuisine and restoring old buildings.
Howard Johnson explores whether good money can be made from selling nostalgia in the region.
